(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good morning everyone and happy Saturday! Today will finally be a slightly warmer one across the Carolinas.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

We are tracking splendid amounts of sunshine with highs being well up in the 70s. Abundant sunshine with a few passing clouds for the first full week of November. No precipitation is in the forecast which means no relief for this drought we’ve had. We need the rain!

For this evening into tonight, mostly clear skies and dry conditions with lows on the cool side but not as cold as last week. Lows will be in the high 30s.

Sunday and going into the work week looks absolutely stunning with some morning clouds in the area. Temperatures will be in the high 70s and we may see an 80-degree day on Wednesday.

Heading through the end of our week, more sunshine and little rain for us! Temperatures will drop on Friday and into next weekend which will be in the low 70s.

With these conditions, the drought will likely get worse throughout the month.

While we wait for more rain in our forecast, have fun out there for such a beautiful week! Stay safe and have a great weekend.