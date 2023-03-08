CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It was back to reality Wednesday with the cooler temperatures.

Charlotte topped out at 65 degrees, closer to normal for early March. There are even cooler numbers ahead over the next several days.

There’s rain on the way, too. Not so much for Thursday, though. Even though we’ll see the clouds blocking out the sun occasionally, most showers hold off until late in the evening. So still plenty of dry time Thursday with highs in the low and mid-60s.

Even as the next system moves in Friday, it won’t be an all-day washout. Showers will be scattered in the morning, but the afternoon is drier and brighter.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Sunshine returns for the first half of the weekend Saturday. Sunday turns a little rainy again. As this next system moves out, the upslope snow machine will kick in for the mountains, leading to some accumulation through Monday.

A return to winter weather!

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Low 39.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. High 63.