CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – After several gray, off & on rainy days, the return of sunshine was a welcome sight to many on Friday!

I’m happy to report we’ll see more of it Saturday.

But — it will be chilly sunshine! Temps drop big time overnight, settling into the teens and 20s Saturday morning. Brrr! Saturday’s highs will only top out in the mid-40s.

Sunday will involve more clouds as rain moves over Eastern North Carolina. Some sprinkles may clip parts of Richmond and Chesterfield counties. But for the most part, it’s a dry weekend!

Dry early next week, too. This will be our area’s longest dry stretch since Jan. 13-16.

Temperatures will be warmer again, back in the 60s, even some 70s possible, by the end of next week! That will come with our next chance of rain, though, by Friday.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 23.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 45.

Sunday: More clouds with some sun. 29/54.