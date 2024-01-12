(PINPOINT WEATHER) — The week ended with another round of scattered downpours and a line of storms moving through the region.

The wind picked up again, too, and a Wind Advisory continues through Saturday morning for several neighborhoods. Gusts to 40-50 mph are possible, especially in the mountains.

The weekend will be dry, though. Sunshine returns for Saturday, and high temperatures through Sunday are typical for heading into mid-January.

Get ready for an arctic blast next week! We’re expecting the coldest temperatures of the season so far, with highs by Wednesday struggling to warm through the 30s. Lows will drop into the teens and low-20s mid-week.

Another system is forecast to swing more moisture our way by Tuesday… the questions is, what type of precipitation could we see outside of the mountains? The mountains will get another round of snow, and it’s possible there could be some flakes flying outside of the higher elevations, too. Stay tuned!

Tonight: Rain moves out. Breezy. Low 40.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 51.

Sunday: Sunny. 30/52.