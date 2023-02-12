CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Super Bowl Sunday comes with a super soggy mess!

WINTER STORM WARNING

In effect for mountain counties Avery, Ashe, and Watauga until midnight. Wintry mix changes to snow this afternoon.

Up to 6-8” of snow is possible in the highest peaks, on top of 0.20” of an icy glaze.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

In effect for Burke and Caldwell mountains until midnight. Up to 3” of snow and sleet is possible, on top of 0.10” of an icy glaze.

Few changes to the forecast as our well-advertised storm moves in from the south.

⚠️🚗ON ROADS & SIDEWALKS: Most of us are seeing rain this morning with temperatures well into the upper 30s. Roads are wet.



🏔️In the mountains, temperatures are flirting with freezing. Roads & sidewalks could be icy in spots. They will be snowy later on today!

Snow totals have come down a bit in the mountains accounting for more time with freezing rain and sleet. However, some of the highest peaks, like Beech Mountain, are still looking at nearly 6”+ of snow.

Wintry mix changes to snow in the mountains by this afternoon. It could be heavy at times. Winds continue to gust near 45 mph. Low visibility due to blowing snow and a few power outages are still a concern. Be careful and stay off the roads!

We are still expecting all rain in Charlotte. Temperatures in the air and ground are just too warm for snow. Highs stay in the 40s all day. A few big wet flakes are possible late, but no impact nor accumulation is expected.

All rain and snow exit tonight as our storm pulls offshore.

High pressure brings a return of full sunshine and mild temperatures on Monday. Temperatures climb towards 60 degrees.

It stays quiet through Tuesday and most of Wednesday. Rain chances return late week, with our next front arriving Thursday into Friday.

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Today: Rain, mountain snow. Breezy. High: 43.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 63.