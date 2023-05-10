CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Thanks to the cold front that moved through Tuesday, the temperatures and humidity have dropped noticeably across the region, making for a wonderful day!

More of the same is expected for Thursday before toasty temperatures and isolated thunderstorms return for Mother’s Day Weekend.

TOASTY MOTHER'S DAY WEEKEND! After more comfortable conditions for the next couple of days temperatures, and the humidity, will shoot up over the weekend ahead of our next cold front Monday! pic.twitter.com/qZq8L2XM8D — Andrew Brightman (@ABrightManWx) May 10, 2023

Heading into next week, we are expecting rain with an early week front with a return to seasonal temperatures behind it.

As for Wednesday night and the rest of the work week, temperatures will slowly climb back to what we saw earlier. Overnight temperatures will cool down into the mid-50s by the time to wake up Thursday.

Thursday should have more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, with highs in the low 80s. An isolated mountain shower is possible in the afternoon as well. Friday is when you’ll notice an uptick in temperatures and the humidity, with mid to upper 80s in the afternoon, with an isolated thunderstorm possible later in the day.

Going through your Mother’s Day Weekend, we are tracking toasty temperatures, elevated humidity, and hit-and-miss showers, especially later on Mother’s Day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees over the weekend. Combined with the higher humidity, it will certainly make it feel like summer for the Carolinas.

Next week, we are tracking a cold front that will push through the region on Monday, bringing scattered showers and storms throughout the day for the Carolinas. The front will help to drop the humidity and our temperatures back to around average, with highs near 80. Showers are possible early Tuesday before we start to dry out, heading into the middle of the week.

In the meantime, enjoy the wonderful weather we have ahead this evening!