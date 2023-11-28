(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Here it comes — the coldest air of the season so far!

With settling wind, dry air and a clear sky overhead, temperatures will plummet into the upper-teens and low-20s area-wide. The record low in Charlotte is 20 degrees, so we will be be close!

As high pressure builds in, we get a couple more days of sunshine and dry weather. Thursday will be another freezing start with lows in the mid-20s. However, daytime highs will start to moderate, closer to the seasonal norm of 59.

High and low temps will be above freezing starting Friday as we flip the switch to an unsettled pattern. There’s more much-needed rain is on the way!

The timing is not so great if you have weekend outside plans. Scattered rain moves in Friday morning through the afternoon. We may get a drier break Saturday morning, but plan for more possible rain by Saturday night into Sunday.

Yes, this is all rain as highs rise into the 60s Saturday through Monday.

Tonight: Clear and cold! Low 22.

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. High 49.