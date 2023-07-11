(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It was a toasty Tuesday, but for many neighborhoods, not as humid! That slightly drier air will stick around for Wednesday, leading to continued low shower and storm chances as well.

The heat will be cranking even more in the coming days, with highs reaching the mid 90s by Thursday. As humidity returns, “feels like” temps will be around 100. Take it easy again if you’ll be working outside in the afternoon.

The extra heat and humidity will bring the return of daily storm chances starting Thursday. The summery pattern is back!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 69.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. High 93. Small PM shower/storm chance.