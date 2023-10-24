(PINPOINT WEATHER) — High pressure is once again in charge this week! That means more dry weather, sunshine and warming temperatures. In fact, it may be record-breaking warm by the end of the weekend!

Wednesday morning will start chilly again with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. But in the afternoon, highs creep closer to 80 degrees. Heading into the weekend, morning temps will moderate as well. By Sunday, highs reach the mid-80s, which would break the record of 83 at Charlotte.

Early next week is when the next cold front arrives. A few showers will be possible late Monday into Halloween Tuesday, but stay tuned for timing details for trick-or-treating! It does look cooler for Halloween as well.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 43.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 77.