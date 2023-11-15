(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Wednesday! After dealing with ample cloud cover across the Carolinas, we will see some of the clouds clear out overnight and more sunshine for Thursday. Clouds will return later Friday out ahead of showers and a cold front that will arrive as we head into the weekend. Behind the front, we are expecting chilly temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s on Sunday and into next week. Tuesday we are tracking a more significant system that could help to bring some meaningful drought relief to the Carolinas, but also could cause some travel headaches as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

As for tonight and Thursday, the ample cloud cover that we had earlier today should start to break somewhat during the evening and overnight hours. Lows will be on the chilly side with temperatures dipping down in the upper 30s. Thursday we are tracking more sunshine along with warmer temperatures across the Carolinas with highs pushing up towards the 70-degree mark in the QC.

Friday will start off with sunshine, but we are expecting cloud cover to move in during the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. There is some shower potential late during the afternoon and evening, but that will likely be confined up in the mountains. More scattered showers are possible Saturday morning before sunshine returns in the afternoon. Cooler temperatures will arrive on Sunday and will continue into next week with highs around 60.

While we don’t expect much rainfall Friday night and Saturday, significant drought relief could finally arrive on Tuesday when a strong area of low pressure will move across the country. This will likely be our most significant rainfall in over a month and could help end the burn bans that encompass almost half the state.

In the meantime, enjoy the chilly weather tonight! Have a great Thursday!