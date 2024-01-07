(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Sunday Funday! After a beautiful day in Charlotte, we are expecting mostly clear skies and cold temperatures, with lows likely pushing down into the upper 20s. After a dry day on Monday, all eyes will be on the major storm system that will be moving into the region on Tuesday with heavy rain, high winds, and possibly severe weather. In addition to the rain on Tuesday, another storm is likely on the way once we get to the end of the week. By the time the weekend rolls around, five inches of rain may fall in Charlotte.

As for tonight and your Monday, mostly clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 20s by the time you head out the door on Monday. Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day, with highs around 50 before clouds increase as we head into the evening hours.

Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for the Carolinas as a powerful area of low pressure will move up towards the Great Lakes, and after a brief period of wintry mix possible in the mountains, heavy rain will move in across the Carolinas and will continue throughout the day. In addition to the heavy rain, we are concerned about severe weather potential southeast of Charlotte down in the Sand Hills during the afternoon hours. The rain and the storms will continue into the evening before clearing out overnight, with up to four inches of rain possible.

Behind the storm, a few snow showers are possible in the mountains on Wednesday as colder air moves in behind the front. Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be generally seasonal in the low to mid-50s. Friday, clouds will again increase and more rain is expected to move in during the afternoon hours and continue into Saturday before we dry out.

So, in the meantime, enjoy the dry weather we have now! Have a great week!