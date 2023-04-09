CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Sunday Funday! After a miserable Friday and Saturday, the sun was out for Easter Sunday along with much more comfortable temperatures. We are tracking a chilly night ahead with temperatures falling into the 30s and Frost Advisories out for many of us in the Carolinas for Monday morning. The big story during the week though will be rising temperatures and fabulous weather with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s by the middle of the week. Our next chance for rain won’t come until Friday.

As for tonight and the start of the new week, clear skies and light winds will allow our temperatures to drop into the 30s overnight with areas of patchy frost expected as you head out the door Monday. From there partly cloudy skies and light winds are expected along with highs in the mid-60s.

The middle part of the work week looks to be warm and wonderful with highs back in the 70s on Tuesday and pushing up to near 80 by Thursday. Friday is when we could see our next chance for showers as a cutoff upper-level low moves into the region bringing some showers and slightly cooler temperatures to end the week. They could linger into Saturday, but overall, the weekend looks to be pleasant with mild temperatures in the 70s.

In the meantime, make sure you bundle up as you head out the door Monday morning! Have a great week!