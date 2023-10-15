(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Sunday Funday! After a day of a mix of sun and clouds and cooler temperatures, a chilly night is in store followed by a week of below-average temperatures on the way for the region. Mountain showers are possible Monday afternoon, but overall, the week looks mainly dry until Friday when our next cold front arrives with more showers. Out in the tropics, we are tracking a tropical wave that is likely to develop over the next few days.

As for tonight and Monday, we are expecting partly cloudy skies with chilly temperatures falling into the mid and upper 40s overnight, with 30s likely in the mountains. Monday will be a day of mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures, with highs around the 60-degree mark. A reinforcing shot of cold air will bring some scattered showers to the mountains, but we should stay dry in Charlotte.

Tuesday through Thursday, we are expecting dry weather and slowly rebounding temperatures, with highs stretching back into the 70s by Thursday. On Friday, another cold front will arrive, bringing scattered showers throughout the day, followed by another chilly weekend with highs in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

In the meantime, enjoy the chilly fall weather ahead for the Carolinas!