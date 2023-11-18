(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening, and happy Saturday! It was an absolutely fabulous day across the Carolinas, with sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Tonight, much cooler temperatures will flow into the Carolinas, with highs Sunday in the low to mid-60s. Next week starts dry, but travel headaches are likely on the way, with showers on Monday and continuing through Tuesday with moderate to heavy rain possible. Drier weather is expected Wednesday and Thanksgiving before more potential showers heading into next weekend.

As for tonight and Sunday, cooler temperatures are moving into the Carolinas with overnight lows likely falling into the upper 30s in Charlotte. Sunday will be another beautiful day with highs in the low to mid-60s, with ample sunshine and perfect weather for the Panthers game.

Heading into Thanksgiving week, we are expecting our first significant rainstorm in over a month, with showers arriving overnight Monday after clouds increase throughout the day. Tuesday looks like a washout and may cause issues for anyone traveling out of Charlotte Douglass. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 60s.

The busiest travel day of the year looks dry and cooler, with highs around 60s. Thanksgiving will be dry and chilly, with high temperatures likely only in the mid-50s. More showers are possible as the holiday shopping season kicks off Friday night and Saturday morning.

In the meantime, enjoy the clear skies tonight! Have a great Sunday!