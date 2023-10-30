(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re saying goodbye to the 80s for a while, as a strong cold front will cause temperatures to plummet over the next few days!

The front is also bringing a little rain. It won’t add up too much—only a couple of 10ths of an inch. A few showers will be moving in from the west overnight and spreading over the Charlotte area and I-85 corridor through the morning and into the afternoon. By trick-or-treating time, most of the rain will be moving east and out. A few showers may hang on toward Rockingham and Cheraw.

It will feel much colder through the day Tuesday as temps hover in the 50s, and temps will just get colder from there. A Freeze Watch has been issued for Wednesday morning, with lows expected to drop around freezing. The wind will continue to be quite gusty as well, creating wind chills in the single digits for the mountains! Thursday and Friday mornings will be near or below freezing as well. Protect pets, plants and pipes before bed those nights!

It won’t stay that cold for long, though. Lows will stay above freezing starting Friday night, and daytime highs are back up to around 70 for the weekend.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with spotty rain possible. Breezy. Low 50.

Halloween: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy and much cooler. High 56.