CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – After the foggy start Monday morning, the afternoon turned out beautiful!

Temperatures got a little warmer, too, topping out in the low and mid-50s.

A minor disturbance will bring clouds through the area on Monday night. But once again, despite starting a little gray, the afternoon will be brighter with increasing sunshine. Temperatures will be similar to Monday.

Wednesday is quiet and dry, too.

Thursday is when it turns unsettled again as a strong cold front, and low pressure moves into the region. This will bring showers on Thursday, with some heavier rain overnight.

We’ll have to watch for a few intense storms, too.

Then, as colder air rushes in, snow will develop in the mountains, possibly adding up to a few inches in the highest elevations Friday morning. Stay tuned!

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 33.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. High 57.