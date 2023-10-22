(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Sunday Funday! After another beautiful day across the Carolinas, we are tracking a chilly and clear Fall evening with some frost expected for the mountains. The new week will start off chilly, but each day will get a little bit warmer until highs are potentially back in the 80s by the end of the week. Hurricane Tammy continues to churn northward away from the Antilles. There is some uncertainty with the longer-term track but is currently not expected to impact the East Coast.

As for tonight and Monday, we are expecting a clear and chilly night for the region with lows dipping down into the low 40s here in Charlotte and 30s for the mountains. Frost advisories are in effect for our mountain counties through 10 a.m. High temperatures Monday afternoon will still get up to near the 70-degree mark.

Heading through the week, our pattern will flip, and a large upper-level ridge of high pressure will build in over the Southeastern U.S. helping to push our high temperatures into the upper 70s. By next weekend, highs could even return to the low 80s. Along with the warming temperatures, there is very little if any chance for shower activity.

In the meantime, enjoy the chilly weather tonight! Have a great week!