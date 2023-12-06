(PINPOINT WEATHER) — After a nice little coating of some mountain snow on Wednesday, snow has been tapering off and temperatures are getting colder everywhere! Still, watch out for a few mountain slick spots into Thursday morning.

Otherwise, sunshine and dry weather stick around through Friday. Temps will start to warm up again, too. By Friday, highs are back in the low 60s, and we’ll soar again this weekend into the mid and upper 60s. But that’s ahead of a strong storm system expected to move in on Sunday. As moisture increases ahead of it, some light, spotty rain can’t be ruled out on Saturday. But the “main event” is definitely Sunday into early Monday morning. The rain will become widespread and heavy at times into the afternoon and evening on Sunday, and a few strong or severe storms could develop. There’s still some uncertainty about the severe part, so keep checking in for updates.

Behind the departing front, the mountains could see another round of accumulating snow into Monday.

Tonight: Clear and colder. Low 28.

Thursday: Sunny and cool. High 57.