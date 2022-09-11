CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — While storm chances remain, today will be the drier half of the weekend.

We still have our stationary front from yesterday to the south, and a cold front sitting back to the west. This keeps us with humid air locked in, fueling the chance of storms.

Scattered showers and storms are still likely, mainly early. But I do think we get more break in the storms and rain than we did on Saturday. The Panthers home opener won’t be a total washout, but have the rain gear ready just in case.

With more breaks in the storms, temperatures will recover some into the lower 80s.







One final front still needs to come through on Monday. Scattered showers and storms look likely with highs in the middle 80s.

We start a sunny, dry, and cooler stretch on Tuesday! Expect daytime highs in the low to middle 80s. Overnight lows will be more comfortable with a break in the humidity, dipping into the lower 60s!

Today: Scattered storms. High: 83.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, muggy. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms. High: 84.