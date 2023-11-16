(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Thursday turned out to be a pleasant and warmer day, with highs reaching the low 70s. Friday will be another decent day, with highs around 70 and the weather staying dry through the afternoon. But a cold front will be approaching, finally bringing more rain, but mainly for the mountains before midnight. By the time the rain tries to move into the Charlotte region, it goes POOF! Only some leftover, spotty light rain will be possible overnight and no relief from the severe and extreme drought in effect.

That means the weekend will be nice and sunny. Good news for outside plans! Saturday is still on the warmer side, with highs in the low 70s. Temps get back to normal Sunday behind the front, with highs in the low and mid-60s.

Finally, by Tuesday, a high chance of rain returns to the area as a stronger storm system rolls in from the southwest. Of course, the timing isn’t great with a lot of holiday travelers on the road. Tuesday will be the most impactful travel day, while most of Monday and especially Wednesday are drier.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 51.

Friday: Clouds & sun. Showers in the mountains late. High 70.