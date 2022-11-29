CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We start off a few degrees cooler Tuesday morning with 40s and 30s taking hold. Even our mountain counties are dipping into the 20s this Tuesday morning before sunrise shortly after 7 a.m.

We’ll be sunny and slightly above normal yet again as highs make a run for the mid-60s this afternoon. Winds will be relatively light out of the east at about 5 miles per hour. This will help push more moisture into the Queen City ahead of overnight rain.

Look to see clouds build late in the day Tuesday as a low-pressure system tracks from northern Texas to the Midwest. This will swing a cold front through Louisiana into Mississippi leading to a significant threat of severe weather.

Eastern Louisiana and central Mississippi will be under a Moderate Risk for Severe Weather with the main risk being the potential for an isolated Tornado, Hail, and heavy downpours.

Luckily for us, by the time these showers arrive to the Queen City, the threat will mainly be heavy rain and gusty winds.

Be on the lookout for rain to start overnight around 2 a.m. and last into the early to mid-morning hours. Anywhere between half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain will be possible for Wednesday.

Highs will be in the mid-60s on Wednesday before the 50s take hold for the rest of the work week. Rain chances will return this weekend with the 60s and 50s taking hold.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild. High: 64.

Tonight: Clouds Increase as Showers Begin. Low: 52.