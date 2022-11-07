CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Dense fog has developed overnight and is likely to impact your morning commute. We will see a dense fog advisory for much of the Queen City and surrounding areas until 10 a.m.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Winds start off calm as temperatures sit in the mid-60s which is close to where we typically sit for daytime highs this time of year. Morning fog will slowly burn off through the morning making way for partly cloudy skies.

Highs will peak well above normal this afternoon making a run for 80 degrees. This is likely to break the record high of 79 degrees set back in 2020!

Winds will mainly be out of the north-northeast between 5 and 7 miles per hour.

Monday afternoon and evening may see a stray passing shower or two as moisture dips down from the mountains. This will likely lead to just a brief period of light to moderate rain as folks finish off the day.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid-50s tonight with 60s returning for Tuesday. We’ll be much closer to normal if not slightly above normal through mid-week with mostly dry conditions.

We’re watching the tropics as subtropical storm Nicole tracks west towards the Bahamas and Florida. Nicole will likely make landfall as a strong tropical storm mid-week before turning north.

This will kick up a significant amount of tropical moisture into the Carolinas and deliver rain chances for the Queen City heading into Friday. We’ll be sure to time out those impacts in more detail as the end of the week approaches.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Monday: Uncharacteristically warm and sunny! High: 80.

Monday night: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 56.