CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re mild Wednesday morning but spotty showers are on tap for this Hump Day!

Wednesday will start off in the 40s and 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will start calm but shift out of the southeast as High pressure leaks off into the Atlantic.

As moisture builds in the Carolinas, rain chances will increase as temps make a run for the low 70s. Look for Wednesday to peak near 73 degrees with spotty showers and a potential isolated storm impacting your day.

Rain will likely start mid-morning for areas west of I-77 before pushing north and east towards the Queen City. This will give us periods of rain throughout the day with another round of heavy rain likely overnight into Thursday.

Overnight lows will dip into the low 60s with rain and mostly cloudy skies limiting the amount of cooling.

Thursday will hold on to a few lingering showers before clearing out throughout the day. Highs will peak in the mid-70s for Thursday before cooler temps finish off the work week. Look for Friday to only reach the low 70s.

This weekend starts off dry & seasonable before another cold front brings ran chances for late Sunday into Monday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy with Periods of Rain! High: 73.

Tonight: Lingering Showers & Mild. Low: 62.