CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — As we are now halfway to the weekend, we are expecting more beautiful weather for the QC over the next few days as sunshine and warming temperatures dominate the region.

Friday afternoon we are watching another cold front that will sweep through the region, making for a cool weekend for the Carolinas.

Out in the tropics, we continue to keep a close eye on TD 12 in the Eastern Atlantic with more development likely in the Caribbean later this week.

As for the rest of the work week, more sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way for the Queen City. As the remnant low of Ian FINALLY moves away from the eastern seaboard our temperatures should rebound to around 80 in the Piedmont on Friday.

Low temperatures will be cool, dipping down into the low to mid-50s during the morning hours. Friday afternoon and evening a cold front will be moving through the Carolinas but will bring little if any rainfall to the region as dry air will impede any precipitation development.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs in the low 70s Saturday and mid-60s Sunday. Low temperatures will bottom out Sunday and Monday mornings with more 40s for the Piedmont and upper 30s in the mountains.

Some frost is expected in the higher elevations Sunday and Monday morning. Overall, there is not much in the way of active weather on the way over the next week with little rain expected.

In the tropics, we continue to keep an eye on TD12 spinning in the Eastern Atlantic along with another tropical wave that is likely to develop. The tropical wave is the one most likely to intensify as well as impact land with most models at least developing a named storm with a hurricane possible. This system poses no risk to the US mainland.