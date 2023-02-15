CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) -Despite more clouds and even a little rain Wednesday, temperatures still warmed into the 60s, even some 70s east of Charlotte!

Thursday, it gets even warmer. More neighborhoods will end up in the 70s despite more clouds and only a little rain in spots. Most will stay dry.

Looking ahead to Friday, plan for a wet morning! Heavy bands of rain with thunder possible, too. Drier for the afternoon. @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/W5mnfeTGYY — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) February 15, 2023

The main event moves in on Friday morning.

That’s when a stronger cold front moves in with widespread, heavy-at-times rain and possibly a few storms. However, the severe, damaging storm threat is expected to be much lower when rain moves in. The wind will be gusty, even outside of any storms. But it won’t be an all-day washout. The afternoon will be drier as the front heads east.

The mountains could see this wrapping up with a little snow as temperatures get colder!

The weekend is drier and cooler.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 52.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Few showers possible. High 74.