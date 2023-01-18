CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Despite the foggy start and plenty of lingering afternoon clouds, temperatures got a little warmer Wednesday.

Thursday is warm again — around the record high of 69 — before a cold front drops temperatures again for the weekend.

Not too bad outside today! Still lots of clouds… ahead of a little more rain. I've got the forecast on @Queen_City_News starting @ 4! pic.twitter.com/2vNWiKxtq4 — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) January 18, 2023

As that front moves in Thursday, spotty showers will develop. It won’t be much rain; only a trace to about a tenth of an inch is expected for most neighborhoods. The wind will be picking up again, too, with gusts around 35 mph possible.

Behind that front, we get a nice dose of sunshine for Friday and Saturday!

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

It’s cooler sunshine, though, with highs only reaching the 40s and 50s through the weekend. We’ve got more rain on the way, too.

Saturday is the dry half of the weekend, and Sunday is the wetter half. Expect showers throughout the day Sunday, with a changeover to snow in the mountains through Monday morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog. Spotty rain is possible. Low 53.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a few showers. Breezy. High 69.