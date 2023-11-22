(PINPOINT WEATHER) — A vigorous upper-level disturbance brought scattered downpours and hail-producing storms to several neighborhoods on Wednesday. But the rain has ended for the night, and it will stay dry through Thanksgiving Day Thursday!

The exception is in the mountains where the clouds hang on a bit longer tonight. Some sprinkles or highest-elevation snowflakes can’t be ruled out as temperatures are getting colder!

Lows will drop to near or below freezing for many Thanksgiving morning. A cold start!

We’ll be warming up to around 60 with a nice helping of sunshine in the afternoon.

Another front moves through Friday with some extra clouds and possibly some sprinkles. The weekend is chilly and breezy, with highs only in the low and mid-50s.

Happy Thanksgiving!!

Tonight: Clear and colder. Low 36.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny and cool. High 60.