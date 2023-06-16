(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Friday finishes off the work week with a HOT forecast! Overnight lows have only dipped into the mid to upper 60s, with dew points not too far off.

We’ll be on the sticky side again before a weak cold front ushers in lower dew points and drier air for the weekend.

Friday will see mostly sunny skies as highs peak near 90 degrees around the Queen City. Winds will mainly be out of the west between 5 and 10 miles per hour. A few small pockets of rain may develop over our mountain counties but will likely die down quickly.

Friday night will dip into the 60s again before the upper 80s and low 90s dominate through the weekend. Father’s Day weekend will be Sunny, Dry, and hot before storm chances return early next week.

We’ll see an unsettled pattern of intermittent showers and storms lingering through Wednesday of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 90.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 64.