CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – After a bit of rain early Wednesday, it was back to dry weather Thursday, a trend that will continue through Saturday.

Dry, but a little cooler. High north pressure will keep high temperatures in check, topping in the mid-60s for the next several days.

DROUGHT UPDATE: "Abnormally Dry" footprint continues to expand across our area after such a dry October. Still tracking a better chance of rain by #Halloween— see you with the forecast on @Queen_City_News @ 4! pic.twitter.com/fyXP0rlunG — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) October 27, 2022

The weekend will involve increasing moisture and, eventually, some rain.

For outside plans, Saturday is still looking dry, but expect more clouds than the sun. Sunday is when you’ll want the umbrella with you, as showers will start to move in throughout the day.

A low-pressure system moving in from the southwest will bring more needed rain to our region through Halloween on Monday. The question is — will it move out by trick-or-treating time Monday evening?

It’s still too early to say for sure, but right now, it’s looking like some showers could still be around in parts of our area.

Tonight: Scattered clouds, chilly. Low 46.

Friday: Sun & clouds, breezy. High 65.