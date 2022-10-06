CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Despite the chilly mornings, afternoon temperatures have gradually warmed through the week.

Friday will be the warmest as many neighborhoods reach the low 80s. Then a cold front moves in, bringing those numbers down again for the weekend!

5pm: Potential Tropical Cyclone #Thirteen formed earlier today near the South American coast. It could become a hurricane as it heads toward Central America this weekend. No threat to the U.S. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/n9jn0wLkdo — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) October 6, 2022

It’s a dry front, so we’ll stay dry.

Highs behind the system will only top out around 70 Saturday and Sunday, with lows back in the 40s.

In the mountains, temperatures may get a little closer to freezing, leading to some patchy frost on Sunday and Monday mornings.

Temperatures will gradually warm up again next week. The next mentionable rain chance doesn’t appear until next Thursday!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 52.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 82.