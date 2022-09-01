CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Low humidity and lots of sunshine made for another beautiful Carolina day on Thursday!

Friday will be similar, but with a slow increase in moisture late in the day.

THIS WEEKEND: While Friday is mostly dry, shower & storm chances are back through #LaborDay. Not a total washout! Just keep it in mind for any outside plans. @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/bysig6a4J5 — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) September 1, 2022

While most of the area will be rain-free, a few showers can’t be ruled out Friday night in areas west of Charlotte. The SW mountains through Rutherford County will have the best chance of any rain.

For Labor Day weekend, it’s back to a summer pattern of scattered showers and storms.

As is usually the case, most of them develop in the afternoon and evening. Have a “Plan B” in place if you have any outside plans, just in case! Temperatures will be just a bit cooler with the return of more clouds and rain in the low and mid-80s.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.





Tonight: Fair sky, lovely night. Low 65.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 91.