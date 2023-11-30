CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We start off cold yet again as overnight lows have had an opportunity to dip into the 20s and lower 30s. Skies are partly cloudy with a mix of sun and clouds on tap for later this afternoon.

After another cold start, we rebound to near normal for Thursday afternoon. Expect highs to make a run for the upper 50s this afternoon as winds stay light to variable throughout the day.

Tonight, lows dip into the upper 30s before clouds increase on Friday as temperatures only reach the mid-50s. Rain chances will increase throughout the day on Friday with an unsettled pattern lingering through the weekend.

After rain moves in late Friday, Saturday likely starts off mostly dry. Look for Saturday afternoon and evening to host another round of showers before more of the same finishes off the weekend on Sunday.

Rain tapers off Monday with high pressure building back into the Carolinas. We’ll cool off from the mid-60s to the mid-50s through the early half of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Cool. High: 59.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cold. Low: 37.