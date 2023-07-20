CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Partly Cloudy skies start this Thursday with 60s and low 70s across the Carolinas.

Winds will be calm throughout the morning before shifting out of the west between 5 and 10 miles per hour. After a calm & quiet morning, temperatures warm up into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees as clouds start to build.

Look for spotty showers and storms to develop during the peak heating hours of the day, bringing a Marginal to Slight Risk for severe weather to the Queen City. The storms have to potential to pack a punch in the form of damaging winds that can cause a few downed tree limbs and spotty power outages.

We can’t rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado so be sure to stay weather aware throughout the afternoon and evening which is when storms will begin to develop.

Storms will begin to taper off through the evening as lows dip into the 70s under partly cloudy skies. Look for highs to rebound back into the 90s on Friday to end the work week with mostly sunny skies.

Intermittent storms will linger from Friday into the weekend with Saturday & Sunday bringing on upper 80s. Temperatures will level off near 90 degrees as sunny skies take over heading into early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Hot with Spotty Storms. High: 89.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 72.