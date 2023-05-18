CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Good morning and happy Friday eve! Hopefully, everyone had a chance to enjoy the fabulous afternoon weather he had across the Carolinas yesterday as clouds will be on the increase today. After an isolated shower early Friday, we are tracking a weak cold front overnight Saturday into Sunday that could bring more hit-or-miss storms. Overall, the next seven days are looking relatively dry.

As for the rest of the work week, clouds are moving in this morning and will be sticking around with isolated shower activity possible across portions of Upstate South Carolina. Temperatures will be cooler this afternoon thanks to easterly winds and ample cloud cover with highs only expected to be in the low 70s. Friday will bring a couple of early morning showers followed by more cloud cover and seasonably cool temperatures with highs in the low to mid-70s during the afternoon hours.

Your weekend forecast looks generally pleasant for the Carolinas with highs in the low 80s with the humidity generally in check. We are tracking a weak cold front that will be sweeping through the Carolinas later in the evening Saturday with a few hit-and-miss showers and storms. Sunshine is expected to return for the afternoon hours Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week sunshine, warm temperatures, and low humidity is expected for the Carolinas as high pressure builds in. Expect highs to be in the low 80s through Wednesday.

In the meantime, if you like cooler weather this is the day for you! Have a great Thursday!