CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thursday is mild and refreshing with 60s across much of the Queen City. Lower dew points and light winds play into the refreshing feel before the heat returns this afternoon.

We’ll sit under mostly sunny skies today as highs peak above normal in the low 90s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour which will help usher in the return of that humidity we love so much (sarcasm).

Tonight will dip into the low 70s before rebounding into the upper 90s on Friday. This will be courtesy of the dome of high pressure delivering excessive heat to the central United States. Look for that broad area of high pressure to push east arriving on Friday.

The forecasted upper 90s will potentially break the current record high of 98 degrees set back in 1943. This will be just the start as upper 90s linger into the start of the weekend.

A cold front crossed the Carolinas Saturday night into Sunday which also brings back rain and storm chances heading into Monday. Look for 80s and intermittent rain and storm chances to linger through Tuesday of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Hot. High: 93.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 73.