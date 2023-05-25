CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thursday kicks off the second half of the workweek with 50s and 40s early this morning. Partly Cloudy skies and calm winds have allowed lows to dip well below normal for this time of year when it comes to overnight lows. We typically start our days in the low 60s this time of year for the Queen City.

Despite starting off cooler, we’ll rebound nicely making a run for about 80 degrees this afternoon. Winds will be breezy, coming out of the east northeast between 5 to 15 miles per hour. Be on the lookout for wind gusts to be as fast as 22 miles per hour at times.

A backdoor cold front will sag south throughout the day sparking a few showers and a chance for an isolated storm in our mountain counties. These should be relatively quick and light before tapering off this evening.

After Thursday, temperatures begin to slide and rain chances increase as the weekend approaches. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. 60s arrive this weekend as moisture increases courtesy of a low pressure system off of the Carolina coast.

We can expect to see periods of heavy rain and scattered storms move in late in the morning on Saturday and linger into the evening. This will likely linger through Sunday and into Memorial day before temperatures rebound into the low to mid-80s by Wednesday of next week.

Today: Warm with a Mix of Sun & Clouds. High: 80.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 56.