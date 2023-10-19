CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thursday starts off clear & chilly as overnight lows have fallen into the 40s across the Queen City and even upper 30s through some of our mountain counties. Winds will be calm for the most part before picking up out of the south-southwest this afternoon.

Thursday will be mild, peaking near normal in the low 70s during the peak heating hours of the day. Winds will be between 5 and 10 miles per hour as clouds increase ahead of an approaching cold front.

Look to see mostly cloudy skies tonight as lows dip into the low 50s and rain starts in our western facing slopes. Friday will start off with spotty light showers before rain picks up throughout the day.

Friday will be limited to the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds. As the cold front approaches late in the day Friday we can expect the heaviest rain and some potential thunderstorms to arrive Friday evening after 5 PM.

Rain will linger a bit longer in our mountain counties as lows dip into the upper 40s Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures rebound nicely heading into the weekend as highs hit the low 70s Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny as high pressure takes control.

Sunny skies, Chilly nights, and near 70 degrees will dominate through the first half of next week.

Today: Mild with Increasing Clouds. High: 72.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 53.