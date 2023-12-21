CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Pleasantly cool afternoons and cold overnights will continue through Christmas weekend with rain chances moving in late Christmas Day.

This morning starts off cold again with 20s locked in from our Mountains into Uptown. Skies are clear and winds are calm as high pressure dominates the east coast. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon as a pleasantly cool day peaks in the upper 50s.

We’ll hold on to upper 50s through the start of Christmas weekend as overnight lows continue to dip into the 30s. Sunday will finish off the weekend with low 60s and mostly sunny skies for Christmas Eve.

Christmas will start off chilly with low 40s on tap. Expect clouds to build throughout the day before showers move in heading into the afternoon and evening. The cold front responsible for Monday’s showers will usher in more rain for Tuesday as well.

Look for spotty showers and upper 50s to low 60s to linger from Christmas Day into the mid portions of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Pleasantly Cool. High: 58.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low: 32.