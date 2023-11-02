CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Bitter cold temperatures have taken hold of the southeast with low 30s and upper 20s locked in.

Thursday morning holds on to a Freeze Warning for Uptown and the foothills of North Carolinas through 10 AM. Mountain counties have already seen a hard freeze with lower 20s expected for this morning.

Winds have eased up as well which have allowed temps to drop significantly overnight. Look for sunshine to dominate this Thursday as high pressure continues. Highs will be well below normal, only reaching the mid-50s throughout the day. Winds will be relatively light out of the east northeast this afternoon.

Overnight lows will be cold once again heading into Friday morning. Low 30s and upper 20s will be on the way before highs rebound into the 60s to finish off the work week. This weekend will usher in slightly above normal temperatures as 70s arrive Saturday & Sunday.

We’ll keep the 70s coming heading into early next week before light rain chances move in by Wednesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Chilly. High: 56.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Frigid. Low: 30.