CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Thursday’s forecast brings more of the same with hot and humid conditions this afternoon.

Patchy fog and warm temperatures kick off this Thursday with mostly calm winds. Highs will make a run for the low 90s peaking just above normal for this time of the year.

Be on the lookout yet again for spotty showers and storms developing during the peak heating hours of the day. These storms will likely start around 3 PM and linger into the evening.

Overnight lows will dip into the low 70s before rebounding into the 90s on Friday. We’ll be hot and humid through the weekend with 90s and afternoon storms persisting.

A cold front will deliver increased rain and storm chances to the Carolinas on Monday with highs limited to the mid-80s. A warm-up will bring the low 90s back by Wednesday of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Hot, & Humid with a Chance of Storms. High: 91.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 73.