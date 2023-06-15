CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mostly cloudy skies this morning keeps us warm and mild with temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Winds will be light as dew points sit in the low to mid-60s as well making for a slightly muggy feel.

Thursday will be warm with highs making a run for the mid-80s this afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be possible through the afternoon as a weak cold front from Virginia leaks south. Winds will be light out of the west-southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

We’ll continue to warm up heading into the weekend with Friday hitting the upper 80s after dipping into the mid-60s overnight. Skies will be mostly sunny with a low rain or storm chance for some of our mountain counties late in the day on Friday.

Father’s Day weekend will be hot & sunny with upper 80s on Saturday and 90 degrees expected on Sunday. Late Sunday into Monday will bring the return of rain and storm chances as temperatures slide back into the low to mid-80s.

We’ll host those intermittent storm chances through Wednesday of next week.

Today: Warm & Cloudy with Isolated Storms. High: 85.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 65.