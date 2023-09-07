CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Rain and storm chances return this afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

Thursday sits in the 50s and 60s this morning with mostly calm winds. Skies are hosting a mix of sun & clouds with sunshine likely taking hold by midday.

Highs will make a run for the low 90s today under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be relatively light out of the south-southwest between one and six miles per hour.

Spotty storms will develop this afternoon first in the mountains then leak south and east as the evening approaches. Look for a few of these storms to pack a punch. A Marginal Risk for severe weather poses a chance that some of these storms can pack damaging winds.

Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s which will make for a mild start to Friday. We’ll finish off the work week with 80s and spotty showers on tap.

Look for intermittent showers and storms to linger with mid-80s through the weekend before we slowly dry out early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy with Afternoon Storms! High: 93.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 68. Ciara Lankford Jesse Ullmann