CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The heat continues with humidity ramping up. We’ll be hot and humid with intermittent storms heading into the weekend.

Thursday sits in the low 70s and upper 60s throughout the morning as dew points hover in the mid to upper 60s. A warm and muggy start will lead to a hot and humid afternoon with highs making a run for the mid-90s.

Feels Like temperatures will be close to the triple digits when factoring in the humidity but a slight rain and storm chances can provide a little relief from the heat this afternoon and evening.

Tonight will be warm, dipping into the mid-70s by early Friday. We finish off the work week with low 90s and afternoon storms developing. This weekend will sit in the upper 80s and low 90s with spotty storms continuing our summer-like pattern.

Heat will be locked in early next week with low to mid-90s expected starting on Monday. Rain and storm chances will diminish as dry air settles in.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid. High: 94.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 75.