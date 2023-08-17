CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Let’s keep the great weather coming!

Thursday starts off in the 60s and 70s under mostly clear skies and light winds as high pressure continues to influence the forecast.

Winds will shift from the north to the south this afternoon staying between 5 and 8 miles per hour. We’ll heat up into the 80s and peak near 90s degrees today under a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight will be warm and refreshing as overnight lows dip into the upper 60s. Frida will finish off the work week with low 90s and sunny skies ahead of the weekend.

A warming trend will start Saturday as we first peak in the upper 80s to start the weekend. Low 90s will return Sunday with mid-90s likely to kick off early next week.

Rain chances will be virtually nonexistent until next Wednesday.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Hot. High: 90.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild. Low: 67.