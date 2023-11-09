CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After breaking a record high Wednesday, Thursday aims to shoot for the moon again, pun intended.

We are mild and cool this morning as temperatures have settled into the 50s across the Carolinas. Skies are mostly clear but clouds will roll in throughout the day as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Highs will be well above normal, hitting 82 degrees during the peak heating hours of the day. This would match the current record high of 82 set in 2005. Winds will be light out of the southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour. Mountain counties will be breezier as wind gusts can reach as fast as 20 to 25 miles per hour at times.

Clouds will mix in throughout the day as the advertised cold front approaches. This will likely deliver spotty showers to our mountains overnight heading into Friday morning. Lows will dip into the upper 50s before high rebound into the upper 60s to finish off the work week.

Intermittent rain will linger Friday night into Saturday before a Chilly and somewhat wet weekend arrives. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with light to moderate rain possible at times. Especially for Sunday as showers push in from the south.

We’ll see a slow warming trend as 60s and sunny skies take hold early next week.

Today: Very Warm with a Mix of Sun & Clouds. High: 82.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers. Low: 58.