CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN ICTY NEWS) – The streak continues this morning with cool and mild conditions locked in under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Be on the lookout for patchy fog to develop in the foothills and mountain valleys of North Carolina.

We are sitting in the low 60s and low to upper 50s this morning with a few of our mountain counties dipping into the 40s. Winds are relatively light but will shift out of the north-northeast between 3 and 8 miles per hour this afternoon.

Today will be near normal with a mix of sun and clouds as highs hit the low 80s yet again. Clouds will build heading into Friday as lows dip into the upper 50s overnight.

Friday brings slightly cooler temperatures as highs will be limited to the upper 70s. A low-pressure system tracking north from the coast of Florida & Georgia will approach the Carolinas this weekend.

This will bring breezy conditions and scattered showers for the first day of autumn this Saturday. Rain will mainly be focused along I-85 and east as the system tracks to the northeast. Winds will be breezy for everyone throughout the day heading into Sunday.

We’ll dry out for the second half of the weekend with upper 70s and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures rebound back into the low 80s Monday and Tuesday ahead of another cold front that will usher in more rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Nice! High: 82.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 59.