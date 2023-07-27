CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The dog days of summer continue today with mid-90s on tap and a heat index in the low triple digits.

Thursday starts with a healthy foundation for heat as temperatures sit in the low to mid-70 around the Queen City. Skies will be mostly sunny with light winds out of the southwest throughout the day.

Highs will peak above normal today, hitting the mid-90s and delivering a heat index of about 102 degrees! We’ll have an air quality alert for Mecklenburg County with a code orange expected because of ground level O-Zone.

Mostly clear skies will dominate heading into this evening as lows dip into the mid-70s yet again overnight. Friday ends off the work week with 90s yet again and a slight chance of rain for our mountain counties.

Storm chances return this weekend with mid-90s on tap for Saturday & Sunday. A cold front will bring a bit of relief from the heat as low 90s and upper 80s settle in for early next week. Rain and storm chances will ease up early next week as well.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 96.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 74.