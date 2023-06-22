CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mother Nature is channeling its inner DJ Khalid when it comes to days with rain… Another One!

Widespread showers will impact your morning commute yet again as temperatures hover in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be light and shift mainly out of the east-northeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour this afternoon.

Late morning and early afternoon will see the best chance for heavy widespread rain before afternoon storms develop south and east of Uptown. We have a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather east of I-77 impacting Anson, Richmond & Chesterfield counties.

The main threat from today’s storms will be the potential for damaging winds but an isolated Tornado cannot be ruled out further south and east of the Queen City. We also will continue to see a Flood Watch for our entire area through Thursday evening with Flash Floods Possible where heavy rain sets up.

Tonight will dip into the mid-60s before partly to mostly cloudy skies kick off the end to the work week. Friday will feature a few peaks of sunshine with afternoon showers and storms likely. We’ll continue to warm up heading into the weekend.

Saturday & Sunday will be very summer like with mid to upper 80s settling in with partly cloudy skies. We’ll stay warm and summer-like heading into early next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Cool with Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 73.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 66.