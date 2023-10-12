CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As for Thursday, scattered showers push into the region and continue through the early morning hours. The bulk of the wet weather will be focused across Upstate South Carolina Thursday morning before clearing out once we get into the afternoon with more sunshine returning. That will allow temperatures to rebound back up into the upper 70s.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

On Friday and Saturday, we are expecting our next cold front and more potential showers for the Carolinas. Friday looks mainly dry with just a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon and evening along with highs in the upper 70s. Saturday morning, we are expecting a few more showers to move through the region ahead of the front before drier weather returns in the afternoon.

The Fall chill will return on Sunday with highs likely not getting out of the 60s with partly cloudy and mountain showers. Monday and Tuesday look to bring more of the same with chilly weather with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

In the meantime, get ready for a warmer Thursday!