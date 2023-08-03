CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thursday is off to a wet start with 70s locked in for the morning commute.

We’ll see rounds of moderate to heavy rain throughout the day as highs stay limited to the upper 70s. Well below-normal temperatures will finish off the work week as well with up to an inch of rain falling across the Carolinas Thursday & Friday.

Mountain counties will likely see higher rain totals with embedded storms likely. Tonight will dip into the upper 60s before rebounding into the upper 70s and low 80s by Friday. Friday can host a few isolated storms in the afternoon before drying out ahead of the weekend.

Saturday & Sunday will see the return of near-normal temperatures with highs hitting the upper 80s and low 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy and host isolated pop-up showers and storms through the afternoons and evening.

A cold front early next week will bring some rain and storms for Monday as highs peak in the low 90s. Upper 80s will settle in heading into the mid portions of next week.

Today: Cloudy & Rainy. High: 79.

Tonight: Warm with Lingering Showers. Low: 68.